Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-PSG victory over Arsenal triggers night of disorder in Paris

Reuters |
May 08, 2025 07:33 PM IST

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-ARS/ (PIX, TV):Soccer-PSG victory over Arsenal triggers night of disorder in Paris

PARIS, - Some 47 people were arrested in Paris and three others were injured after being struck by a car late on Wednesday, said French police, after Paris St Germain's victory over Arsenal which secured their place in the Champions League final.

HT Image
HT Image

Three people were injured - one critically - after being struck by a car at midnight near the capital's iconic Champs-Elysees as PSG fans gathered to celebrate their semi-final win, said a Paris police source.

In the incident, captured on video, a driver was surrounded by supporters, with some climbing onto the vehicle. The driver then appeared to accelerate, striking several pedestrians which led to the car being attacked by angry fans.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot, the video showed. The driver has not yet been found, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told RTL radio.

The streets of the French capital were packed with rejoicing fans after Ligue 1 title holders PSG secured a 3-1 aggregate win over English Premier League side Arsenal to reach their second Champions League final.

Thousands of supporters had flooded the Champs-Elysees throughout the night, lighting flares, waving flags, and chanting in celebration, with tensions rising later.

A heavy police presence was brought in to restore calm, with sporadic clashes erupting between fans and security forces.

"The atmosphere began in a festive manner. And then, as usual, we had small groups of people with very bad intentions who attacked law enforcement and then attempted to cause damage," Nunez said.

French interior minister Bruno Retailleau described it as "unacceptable violence" in a post on X.

One police officer was reportedly injured by a projectile while several cars were damaged and a trash can was set on fire. Parc des Princes France PSG Arsenal

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-PSG victory over Arsenal triggers night of disorder in Paris
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On