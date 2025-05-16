Menu Explore
Soccer-Raphinha lauds kid with the golden feet Yamal after Barca secure title

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 11:13 AM IST

SOCCER-SPAIN-ESP-BAR/:Soccer-Raphinha lauds kid with the golden feet Yamal after Barca secure title

May 16 - Raphinha knew there was no reason to panic as Barcelona struggled to break down Espanyol on Thursday and said it was only a matter of time before the "golden feet" of Lamine Yamal steered them to a title-winning victory with a glorious goal.

HT Image
HT Image

Yamal, 17, took the ball on the right touchline and made a superb lateral run across the edge of the box before unleashing a curling strike between two defenders and into the top corner to break the deadlock early in the second half.

The stunning strike set Barca on course for a 2-0 win that secured the LaLiga title, with Real Madrid seven points back with only two games left to play.

"We didn't have many clear chances but we have a kid in there who sometimes pulls something out of the golden feet he has and he gave us peace of mind to stay in the game more calmly," Raphinha said.

"In January some people were saying we would fight to be third. We have confidence in ourselves. That's the key. We trust in the work and in what we know we can do."

Raphinha has scored 18 league goals this season, including a brace in Saturday's crucial 4-3 win over Real Madrid, and was quick to credit the trust shown in him by coach Hansi Flick.

The Brazilian tripled his goal tally from last season and also has the third-highest number of assists in the competition with nine, three less than leader Yamal.

"The most important thing was the confidence of the coach. Knowing at the start of the season that he was counting on me, a person who controls the team ... it changes you in the end," he said. RCDE Stadium Spain Espanyol Barcelona

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

