ATLANTA, Georgia, - Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said a date in the Club World Cup quarter-finals against Real Madrid was just a bonus for his overperforming team, who held off a second-half comeback from Monterrey to win 2-1 in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Soccer-Real Madrid quarter-final just a bonus for 'overperforming' Dortmund

Two goals from Serhou Guirassy put Dortmund well on top at halftime and Kovac was pleased with how hard they battled after their Mexican opponents stormed back in the second half.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Although Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real in the 2024 Champions League final, they have experienced something of a revival since Kovac took over from Nuri Sahin in February.

They earned a spot in next season's Champions League with a victory over Kiel in their last match of the Bundesliga season and have continued to improve at the Club World Cup.

Kovac came out on top in May when he pitted his wits against new Real coach Xabi Alonso when the Spaniard was in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Croatian might be downplaying their ambitions of going further but Real would be wise to take their challenge seriously, especially if they can replicate Tuesday's first-half performance.

KEY QUOTES

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac: "We are happy. I think we overperformed. We passed the group stage. This is now on top. This is a bonus for us, and now playing against the biggest team and biggest club in the world is a good challenge."

"I think that for us, Borussia Dortmund, and also for German football as a whole, this is a big, big deal."

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac: "We know very well. So he worked two and a half years in Germany, and he did a fantastic job.

"Now he's implementing everything he had in Leverkusen at Real Madrid. So we're expecting the same what we had in Leverkusen, only with different players.

"We're looking forward to it but you have to play football for 90 minutes, and if we put everything onto the pitch, same performance as we saw today, I think that we will have a good chance."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.