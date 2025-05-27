Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Saints go marching to a new beat as Will Still vows high-octane revival

Reuters |
May 27, 2025 12:04 AM IST

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/ (PIX):Soccer-Saints go marching to a new beat as Will Still vows high-octane revival

*

HT Image
HT Image

Still led RC Lens to eighth in Ligue 1 before joining Southampton

*

Southampton suffered record 30 losses in a 38-game Premier League season

*

Still emphasizes creating a high-energy team with positive club culture

SOUTHAMPTON, England, - At just 32, Will Still speaks with the conviction of a veteran tactician as he outlines his blueprint to resurrect a Southampton side still reeling from one of English football's most calamitous campaigns.

The Belgian-born English coach has wasted no time setting out his stall after signing a three-year deal with the recently relegated Saints, who endured Premier League ignominy as the first team to lose 30 matches in a 38-game season.

"I don't like to sit in and wait and be passive," Still told reporters at St Mary's after witnessing Southampton's defeat by Arsenal. "I'd like our teams to dominate, to go and press, to be as aggressive as we can be."

Still arrives fresh from guiding RC Lens to eighth place in France's Ligue 1, and his appointment represents a bold statement from a club desperate to bounce back from a season that yielded a paltry 12 points.

Southampton's dramatic fall mirrors the rapid rise of their new manager, who has quickly built a reputation for high-octane football during his brief but impressive career.

"We want to be high up the pitch and in the opposition's third as much as possible," said Still, articulating the antithesis of the football that saw Southampton sink with barely a whimper.

His philosophy extends beyond tactical diagrams to the club's fractured culture. "It's about creating that environment where we're here to win and we want to win consistently," he explained.

"I want to create this high-energy team with good humans who actually enjoy doing ultimately the best job in the world."

With five weeks before pre-season begins, Still is already immersing himself in all things Southampton, studying past matches and familiarising himself with his new surroundings.

"It allows you to come back in for pre-season and just hit the ground running," he said – precisely what Saints supporters will be hoping for as they look to return their club to the Premier League at the first attempt. St. Mary's Stadium England Southampton Arsenal

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Saints go marching to a new beat as Will Still vows high-octane revival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On