Soccer-Serial winner Montemurro confirmed as new coach of Australia's Matildas

SYDNEY, - Joe Montemurro was confirmed as the new coach of the Australian women's national team on Monday and handed the task of taking the Matildas to the Women's Asian Cup title on home soil next year. HT Image

The 55-year-old Australian moves from Lyon Women to replace Tom Sermanni, who has held the role on a caretaker basis since Tony Gustavsson departed in the wake of last year's disappointing Olympic campaign in Paris.

"Joe brings world-class experience, a deep understanding of the Australian football landscape, and a genuine connection to our national identity," Football Australia interim Chief Executive Heather Garriock said in a statement.

"Importantly, he has spent the last decade coaching at the very highest levels of the women’s game in Europe and brings with him an unparalleled understanding of what is required to compete and succeed at the top of modern football.

The Matildas have established themselves as one of Australia's most popular sports teams but despite runs to the latter stages of the Olympic Games in 2021 and the Women's World Cup on home soil two years later, silverware has been sparse.

Serial winner Montemurro, who said the appointment was the "honour of a lifetime", will be expected to change all that.

"This team means so much to so many Australians, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to help shape its next chapter," he said.

"There's a generation of talent coming through and major tournaments on the horizon. My job is to honour the legacy, harness the momentum, and help this team play football that inspires and unites the country."

