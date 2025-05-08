Menu Explore
Soccer-Spurs' Maddison to miss remainder of season

Reuters |
May 08, 2025 12:00 AM IST

- Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, manager Ange Postecoglou said ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg, in a blow to the club as they chase their first trophy in 17 years.

HT Image
HT Image

The 28-year-old England midfielder went off injured midway through the second half of last Thursday's 3-1 first leg home win over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

At the time, Postecoglou said Maddison's injury "doesn't look great".

Maddison has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 matches in all competitions this season for Spurs.

"Madders from the first leg, so he's out. He'll miss the rest of this season and disappointing for him. I'm disappointed for him because he's been a real catalyst for us," Postecoglou told reporters on Wednesday.

"He'll miss out but that's been the story of our season. Everyone else from the first leg has travelled and they're ready to go."

Spurs will also continue to be without captain Son Heung-min due to a foot injury.

However, fellow forward Dominic Solanke is available.

"No . Dom is fine and ready to go, he's trained with the team. Disappointing for Sonny. He has progressed and he's a possibility to get minutes at the weekend but he hasn't trained with the team yet," Postecoglou said.

The Australian coach was also asked about comments from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who said it was not right that the Europa League winners qualified for the Champions League.

Spurs have suffered a dismal Premier League season, with 19 defeats from 35 matches, leaving them in 16th place.

They have not won a European trophy since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

"This debate has been raging for a long time hasn't it? A whole eight days. Like I've said before, when it's Spurs it does crazy things to people," Postecoglou replied.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

