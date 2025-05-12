Soccer-The week in Asian football

By Michael Church HT Image

May 12 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

VICTORY DOWN WANDERERS TO SET UP AUCKLAND SEMI-FINAL

Melbourne Victory will play A-League Premiers Auckland FC in the last four of the end-of-season finals after they secured a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday.

Zinedine Machach scored Victory's second goal three minutes before halftime to take the four-times champions into the next round, where they will face regular season table-toppers Auckland over two legs.

Western United also advanced after beating Adelaide United 3-2 on Friday and will play second-place finishers Melbourne City.

BENZEMA BRACE MOVES AL-ITTIHAD STEP CLOSER TO SAUDI TITLE

Karim Benzema scored twice as Al-Ittihad increased their Saudi Pro League lead to nine points on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Al-Fayha.

Defending champions Al-Hilal, who are second, will play Al-Orubah later on Monday under interim manager Mohammed Al-Shalhoub needing to win to keep their title hopes alive.

Al-Qadsiah moved up to third with a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun as newly-crowned Asian champions Al-Ahli lost 3-1 to Al-Shabab to drop to fourth.

KASHIMA FIGHT BACK TO OPEN UP FOUR POINT J-LEAGUE LEAD

Kashima Antlers defeated Asian Champions League Elite finalists Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 on Sunday to maintain their four-point lead in Japan.

Asahi Sasaki gave Kawasaki a seventh-minute lead but goals from Yu Funabashi and Kyosuke Tagawa gave Kashima coach Toru Oniki a win over the club he led to four J-League titles.

Second-placed Kashiwa Reysol beat Fagiano Okayama 2-0 while Kyoto Sanga, in third, were held 1-1 by Nagoya Grampus.

JEONBUK CLOSE IN ON K LEAGUE LEADERS DAEJEON

Daejeon Citizen's lead in South Korea was reduced to three points after they were held 0-0 by FC Seoul on Saturday while second-placed Jeonbuk Motors handed Gwangju FC a 1-0 defeat.

Gus Poyet's Jeonbuk, who have played one game fewer than Daejeon, moved up to second with their win on Sunday, which came courtesy of a Jeon Jin-woo goal in the 40th minute.

Defending champions Ulsan HD are third after their 2-1 win over Jeju United.

MINERO DOUBLE MAINTAINS SHANGHAI SHENHUA'S CSL ADVANTAGE

Saulo Minero scored twice as Shanghai Shenhua maintained their hold on top spot in the Chinese Super League with a 4-0 win over Qingdao West Coast on Saturday.

Liu Chengyu gave Shenhua a sixth-minute lead before a brace from Minero and a fourth by Yang Haoyu sealed a win that keeps them level on 29 points with Chengdu Rongcheng, who cruised to a 4-0 win over Meizhou Hakka.

Shenhua are top on goals scored.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.