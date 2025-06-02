Soccer-The week in Asian football

By Michael Church HT Image

HONG KONG, - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

KASHIMA MOVE SIX POINTS CLEAR AS KASHIWA LOSE TO KOBE

Kashima Antlers moved six points clear in Japan with a 1-0 win over Gamba Osaka on Saturday after nearest challengers Kashiwa Reysol slipped to fourth following a 3-1 loss to defending champions Vissel Kobe.

Leo Ceara scored the only goal of the game at Osaka's Suita Stadium to increase Kashima's lead, with Kyoto Sanga moving up to second with a 3-0 win over FC Tokyo. Urawa Red Diamonds climbed to third with a 2-1 win over Yokohama FC.

JEONBUK OPEN UP THREE POINT LEAD IN K-LEAGUE WITH ULSAN WIN

Jeonbuk Motors beat defending champions Ulsan HD 3-1 on Saturday to go top in South Korea as the title-holders slipped to third in the table.

Lee Chung-yong had given Ulsan an 11th minute lead but Song Min-kyu levelled before goals from Park Jin-seop and Tiago Orobo in the final minutes sealed the three points for Jeonbuk.

BENZEMA LEADS AL-ITTIHAD TO SAUDI CUP WIN, DOMESTIC DOUBLE

Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored twice to lead his side to a 3-1 victory over Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Cup final on Friday as they completed the domestic double.

CITY CLAIM A-LEAGUE TITLE WITH DERBY WIN IN GRAND FINAL

Yonatan Cohen scored the only goal as Melbourne City beat local rivals Melbourne Victory to claim the A-League Championship with a 1-0 win in the Grand Final on Saturday.

