Soccer-The week in Asian football

HONG KONG, - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

SHANGHAI SHENHUA RETAIN CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE DESPITE DEFEAT

Shanghai Shenhua maintained a two-point lead in the Chinese Super League despite losing 3-1 to Shenzhen Peng City on Saturday as nearest challengers Chengdu Rongcheng also lost.

Goals from Zhang Yudong, Zhang Yujie and Rade Dugalic earned hosts Shenzhen a win that moves them up to 13th place after Andre Luiz had given Shenhua a 28th minute lead.

Chengdu lost 3-2 to Henan FC and are just a point clear of third-placed Beijing Guoan, who beat Changchun Yatai 2-1.

KASHIMA'S J.LEAGUE LEAD TRIMMED BY KASHIWA AFTER DRAW

Kashima Antlers saw their lead cut to four points after drawing 1-1 with Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday as second-placed Kashiwa Reysol defeated Tokyo Verdy.

Leo Ceara earned Kashima a point with a 92nd minute equaliser from close range that cancelled out Shunki Higashi's 19th minute headed opener.

Kashiwa cruised to a 3-0 victory against Tokyo Verdy, with Tojiro Kubo, Yoshio Koizumi and Mao Hosoya on target.

JEONBUK EXTEND LEAD IN SOUTH KOREA

Jeonbuk Motors extended their lead to six points in South Korea with a 3-0 win over Gangwon FC, with Tiago Orobo scoring twice in the first 32 minutes before setting up Jeon Jin-woo for the third 11 minutes from time.

Third-placed Ulsan HD were not in action due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

