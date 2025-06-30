Soccer-The week in Asian football

By Michael Church HT Image

HONG KONG, - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

LEADERS KASHIMA LOSE AGAIN AS KASHIWA PULL LEVEL IN JAN

J.League leaders Kashima Antlers lost 2-1 to Fagiano Okayama on Sunday, allowing Kashiwa Reysol to pull level on points at the top of the table.

Second-half goals from Ataru Esaka and Yuta Kamiya cancelled out Yuma Suzuki's 18th minute opener for the hosts, who suffered back-to-back J.League losses after last week's defeat to Machida Zelvia.

Kashiwa took advantage by beating Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 through goals by Tojiro Kubo and Sachiro Toshima.

COMPAGNO DOUBLE TAKES JEONBUK 10 POINTS CLEAR IN K LEAGUE

Jeonbuk Motors extended their lead in South Korea to 10 points with a 2-1 win over Gimcheon Sangmu on Friday as second-placed Daejeon Citizen were held 1-1 by Jeju United.

Italian striker Andrea Compagno scored either side of half-time to give Gus Poyet's side a two-goal lead before Won Ki-jong netted a 79th minute consolation for Gimcheon.

Nam Tae-hee struck seven minutes into stoppage time to earn visiting Jeju a point against Daejeon.

SHANGHAI SHENHUA GO TOP AFTER WIN OVER CHANGCHUN

Zhu Chenjie and Joao Teixeira struck in the first half on Sunday to earn Shanghai Shenhua a 2-1 win over Changchun Yatai that took them top of the Chinese Super League.

Zhu put last year's league runners-up ahead in the 32nd minute and Teixeira doubled the advantage 12 minutes later as Shenhua climbed above Beijing Guoan, who face Yunan Yukun later on Monday.

