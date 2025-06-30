Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Reuters
Jun 30, 2024 11:52 AM IST

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

LEADERS KASHIMA LOSE AGAIN AS KASHIWA PULL LEVEL IN JAN

J.League leaders Kashima Antlers lost 2-1 to Fagiano Okayama on Sunday, allowing Kashiwa Reysol to pull level on points at the top of the table.

Second-half goals from Ataru Esaka and Yuta Kamiya cancelled out Yuma Suzuki's 18th minute opener for the hosts, who suffered back-to-back J.League losses after last week's defeat to Machida Zelvia.

Kashiwa took advantage by beating Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0 through goals by Tojiro Kubo and Sachiro Toshima.

COMPAGNO DOUBLE TAKES JEONBUK 10 POINTS CLEAR IN K LEAGUE

Jeonbuk Motors extended their lead in South Korea to 10 points with a 2-1 win over Gimcheon Sangmu on Friday as second-placed Daejeon Citizen were held 1-1 by Jeju United.

Italian striker Andrea Compagno scored either side of half-time to give Gus Poyet's side a two-goal lead before Won Ki-jong netted a 79th minute consolation for Gimcheon.

Nam Tae-hee struck seven minutes into stoppage time to earn visiting Jeju a point against Daejeon.

SHANGHAI SHENHUA GO TOP AFTER WIN OVER CHANGCHUN

Zhu Chenjie and Joao Teixeira struck in the first half on Sunday to earn Shanghai Shenhua a 2-1 win over Changchun Yatai that took them top of the Chinese Super League.

Zhu put last year's league runners-up ahead in the 32nd minute and Teixeira doubled the advantage 12 minutes later as Shenhua climbed above Beijing Guoan, who face Yunan Yukun later on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
