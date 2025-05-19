Soccer-Tottenham seek redemption in what could be Postecoglou's last dance

By Martyn Herman HT Image

LONDON, - Tottenham Hotspur have endured their worst domestic season for nearly 50 years, yet on Wednesday in Bilbao's San Mames Stadium all that will be forgiven if they can overcome Manchester United and win the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou's side were touted, along with United, as one of the favourites when they began Europe's second-tier club competition with a 3-0 home win against FK Qarabag in September.

Both duly reached the final, despite being involved in what looked like an ignominious race to the bottom during a Premier League campaign in which they have lost a combined 39 games.

With one game left Tottenham are 17th with 21 defeats, the same number they suffered in 1976-77 when they were relegated.

Humiliating as that has been for manager Ange Postecoglou and his players, the slate will be wiped clean for 90 minutes in northern Spain as Tottenham seek a first trophy since 2008 and their first European silverware since they won the UEFA Cup, the predecessor of the Europa League, 41 years ago.

Victory would also catapult Tottenham back into the Champions League, the competition they reached the final of in 2019 only to suffer heartbreak against Liverpool in Madrid.

Postecoglou insists victory can change the perception of a club he says 'does crazy things to people'. He also knows that he has a chance to have the last laugh over his critics.

The pugnacious Australian invited pressure on his shoulders earlier in the campaign by claiming 'I always win a trophy in my second season at a club'.

After a surrender to Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final and the disintegration of their Premier League campaign, that boast has looked increasingly unlikely.

The 59-year-old former Celtic manager has been increasingly spiky in media interviews, accusing critics of failing to take into account a chronic injury list. He has also fiercely defended an attack-minded football philosophy which has led to Tottenham scoring 63 league goals this season, but conceding 61.

After a chaotic 4-3 win over Manchester United in the League Cup a game Tottenham led 3-0 after 54 minutes Postecoglou's tactics were questioned by Sky Sports pundits.

"Are you not entertained? I know the studio is probably having a meltdown over my lack of tactics," he said. "We're not going out there to try and grind out 1-0 victories."

It is an admirable vision that fits the club's motto of 'To Dare Is To Do' but defeat by United on Wednesday will likely spell the end of the Postecoglou reign.

Even victory might not save him, but if that does end up being the case then Postecoglou will leave a cult hero among Tottenham fans who have stood behind him, preferring to vent their anger at chairman Daniel Levy.

"For me personally, the trophy will mean I can reminisce in my old age, but more important is what it means for the club, I think I've always said," he told reporters.

"You look back at the history of the club for the last 20 odd years, I feel this could be a turning point in the way that it's perceived and how it perceives itself."

Postecoglou remarked that the photos adorning the walkways inside Tottenham's magnificent stadium are mainly in black and white. Victory on Wednesday would mean the current squad will take their place in the London club's folklore.

"17th and in the Europa League final!" goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario told reporters. "We know our performances in the league haven't been good enough, the table says that. But now we have the opportunity to create history for this club."

