LUCERNE, Switzerland, - Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema rarely betrays much emotion, but her 100th goal for her country, scored in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Wales at the Women's European Championship, produced plenty of happy tears. Soccer-Usually stoic Miedema emotional after goalscoring milestone

The Dutch were comfortable winners over the debutants in their opening Group D game at Lucerne, with Miedema curling in a shot from outside the area which sailed into the far top corner, a goal worthy of the captain's milestone in her 126th international appearance, to give her side the lead and bring up a ton of goals for her country.

"It's very special, this is something you don't dare dream of as a little girl," she reflected after the achievement.

"It was very unreal when the milestone was getting closer, and it is extra special that it is achieved at the European Championship," she added.

For the forward, it also came after a long spell out with injury, prompting her reaction.

"There were definitely emotions released. Tears? Yes, when we walked on the pitch, at the goal, and after the game. That shows how much this affects me.

"I think we all know how tough the past two and a half years have been for me and how hard I've worked to get here."

Miedema tore her cruciate ligament at the end of 2022 and was sidelined for 10 months. Shortly after her comeback, cartilage in her knee was damaged again, and she underwent another surgery last November.

THREAT

On her return, she injured her knee again in April and there was a threat she might miss out on the Women’s Euros.

She only believed she was really going to play on the morning before the match. "I said it out loud for the first time. I don't often get nervous, but now I do. I thought: 'wow, I did it'," she said of her recovery.

For Dutch coach Andries Jonker, Miedema's successful return was as good as the three points garnered from their first match at the tournament in Switzerland.

"I've been asked who the best player I've worked with is? Well, Lieke Martens and Miedema are exceptional. The others are great, but those two are a step further and better."

The 28-year-old Miedema is only the 10th woman to score a ton of international goals, and her coach made a comparison with Dutch great Marco van Basten.

"She just sees where the goalkeeper is. I don't think many people see that, but she does. Marco van Basten also did things that made you think you could stop him. But then he takes a swing, and the ball ends up in the top corner.

"Great players who don't do the logical thing but do the creative thing. Food for the enthusiast, and I am an enthusiast," said the coach.

