Soccer-Uzbekistan earn first World Cup qualification, Australia, Jordan close in

Reuters |
Jun 06, 2025 12:03 AM IST

SOCCER-W

By Michael Church

HT Image
HT Image

HONG KONG, - Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup for the first time on Thursday as a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates confirmed the nation's progress to next year's finals as Australia and Jordan moved to the verge of booking berths in North America.

Aziz Behich's 90th minute strike earned the Socceroos a 1-0 win over already-qualified Japan in Perth in Group C to keep Tony Popovic's side three points clear of Saudi Arabia, who won 2-0 against Bahrain in Riffa.

Goals from Musab Al-Juwayr and Abdulrahman Al-Obud earned Saudi Arabia a victory that puts Australia's celebrations on hold until the two nations meet in Jeddah on Tuesday.

But Australia's vastly superior goal difference means they can lose that meeting with the Saudis by up to four goals and still advance to a sixth consecutive World Cup finals as second-placed finishers behind the Japanese.

Jordan also moved to the cusp of qualification as Ali Olwan's hat-trick delivered a 3-0 win over Oman in Muscat to leave Jamal Sellami's side waiting for the result from South Korea's clash with Iraq in Basra later on Thursday in Group B.

Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov made a string of second-half saves in Abu Dhabi to frustrate the UAE and earn his nation their first World Cup qualification since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev had hit the crossbar with a 54th minute header for the visitors but it was Yusupov who frustrated the Cosmin Olaroiu-coached Emiratis, who needed to win to maintain their hopes of automatic qualification.

The draw means the UAE will now progress to the fourth round of qualifying as the point earned guarantees a third- or fourth-placed finish in Group A.

Indonesia guaranteed their involvement in the World Cup preliminaries would continue into the fourth round as a 1-0 win over China also ended the qualification hopes of Branko Ivankovic's side.

Ole Romeny's 45th minute penalty separated the sides in Jakarta to ensure Indonesia would finish in either third or fourth place in Group C, thereby progressing to the next phase, which will be played in October.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Uzbekistan earn first World Cup qualification, Australia, Jordan close in
Friday, June 06, 2025
