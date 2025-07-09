By Lori Ewing Soccer-VAR needs to make quicker decisions, says Germany coach Wueck

BASEL, Switzerland, - Two lengthy video reviews halted the momentum of Germany's 2-1 victory over Denmark on Tuesday at Euro 2025 and had German fans at St Jakob-Park whistling and jeering the officials over the delays.

There were long stoppages for both first-half VAR decisions against Germany, with seven minutes of time added on before the halftime break.

Germany had celebrated what they thought was the opening goal by Klara Buehl and players from both teams were lined up to restart the game when the goal was disallowed after VAR determined it was offside after three minutes of deliberation.

The Germans were also awarded a first-half penalty by the referee due to a Denmark handball but the decision was overturned after another lengthy VAR review.

Germany were awarded another penalty in the 56th minute for a tackle in the box, but it took almost two-and-a-half minutes for the referee to point to the spot. Sjoeke Nuesken slotted her spot-kick into the bottom corner for Germany's first goal of the game.

"I don't know if the decisions were right or wrong, but the system, football has to think about how they can speed that up," Germany coach Christian Wueck said.

"The goal wasn't allowed, and then the penalty wasn't given. We have to take steps to make those decisions faster."

During Sweden's win over Denmark in the tournament, there was a review lasting over four minutes to decide whether Denmark should be awarded a penalty.

Following the review, Sweden were awarded a free kick.

VAR was first introduced into women's football at Euro 2022.

The group stage at the current tournament has VAR and an assistant, and an extra assistant will be added from the quarter-final stage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.