Soccer-Yamal made big Ballon d'Or statement against France, says De la Fuente

Reuters |
Jun 06, 2025 01:44 PM IST

June 6 - Lamine Yamal's match-winning performance against France in the semi-finals of the Nations League on Thursday has underlined his Ballon d'Or credentials, said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

The 17-year-old Barcelona sensation lifted Spain to a thrilling 5-4 win over France by scoring twice, which sent the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal.

The contest to lift the prestigious golden ball trophy in September is widely seen as one between Yamal and France forward Ousmane Dembele, with both playing crucial roles for their clubs and countries this season.

"Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d'Or," De la Fuente told broadcaster RTVE.

"He's the best player in the world and, in my opinion, of course, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

The 28-year-old Dembele, a former Barcelona man, can boast of the Champions League, Ligue 1, French Cup and French Super Cup titles this campaign, while Yamal has LaLiga, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup to his name.

"I always say the same thing to mum, that I try to give my all," Yamal said.

"That is what motivates me and what gets me up in the morning. It is why I play football. It's always best to speak on the pitch.

"Dembele is a great player, we saw that in the Champions League, but I am happy that we're the ones in the final."

The nominees for the 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or award, which covers August 1-July 31, will be announced at the start of August, with the ceremony taking place on September 22.

