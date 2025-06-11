Son to 'wait and see' on Tottenham future after Saudi links

Son Heung-min has cast doubt on his Tottenham future after saying he will "wait and see" what happens amid speculation the skipper could move to Saudi Arabia. HT Image

The South Korean forward has a year left on his contract and has been linked with an exit after helping Spurs end their 17-year trophy drought.

"Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens," the 32-year-old told reporters after South Korea's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Kuwait on Tuesday.

"But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change."

Son lifted the Europa League trophy last month to claim his first piece of silverware with Tottenham after helping his team beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao.

Spurs have since fired coach Ange Postecoglou following a dismal Premier League campaign that saw them finish one place above the relegation zone.

Son came under pressure after a series of underwhelming displays but he vowed to come back stronger next season, wherever he is playing.

"I know people may say I had a disappointing year but personally, this was a special season because you play football to win, and only winners are remembered," said Son, who joined Tottenham from Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

"I wasn't in my best form for most of the season but hopefully I will be in better condition going into the new season."

South Korea booked their place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with 2-0 win over Iraq last week.

They finished top of Group B in the Asian third round of qualifiers and were unbeaten in 10 games.

"I know people just assume that we should come out of Asia with ease but nothing has been easy," said Son, who came on as a 75th-minute substitute against Kuwait.

"I think we were able to finish well here because everyone came together with the same goal of never losing a match."

