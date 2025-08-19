New Delhi, The All India Football Federation on Tuesday said that Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose was injured during the Indian Super League final on April 12 and not during the country's Asian Cup qualifying round match against Bangladesh in March. Subhasish was injured during ISL final, not during Asian Cup qualifiers match in March: AIFF to MBSG

In a letter written to the Kolkata club, the AIFF quoted the opinion of the medical department of the national men's team to support its point.

"Subhasish Bose was not injured during the AFC Asian Cup - 2027 qualifier match vs Bangladesh on March 25th, 2025 in Shillong, where he played 85 minutes and was substituted on a tactical decision and not due to any injury," the letter written by AIFF deputy general secretary M Satyanarayan said.

"After that, he played full time in both the legs of the ISL semifinals on April 3rd and 7th respectively and 90 minutes in the ISL final on April 12th, where he was substituted. He attended the National Team camp on 18th May 2025 and after 1-2 training sessions, he complained of right groin discomfort.

"On eliciting the history, he informed the medical team that he had sustained an injury to his right groin during the final of ISL on 12th April 2025."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the ISL final in Kolkata on April 12.

The AIFF said Mohun Bagan Super Giant did not inform the national federation about Bose's injury.

"After the injury, what he did was taking rest only and attended the camp with a lay-off of more than a month. No investigations or rehab was done during that period. This was not informed to the national team medical department or the support staff by the club.

"When he started to have mild discomfort, his load was reduced, given rest from training for five days along with treatments and separate sessions for rehab were given."

According to the letter, Bose was released from the camp on June 5 on the national team medical department's advice.

"Though he was symptomatically better and the coach wanted him for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match on the 9th of June, given his persistence of vague discomfort and the risk of aggravating his injury, he was released from the camp upon the medical team's advise on 5th June 2025.

"The medical team was keeping in touch with Subhasish regarding his progress, while he was rehabilitating with the club medical team."

On Monday, Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release players for the national camp ahead of the CAFA Nations Cup "as the tournament is not being held during FIFA international window", and also accused the AIFF of "negligence" over player welfare.

There were seven players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 35 probables announced by newly-appointed India head coach Khalid Jamil.

"Every time they take our players, three-four of them return injured, and the AIFF is least bothered to communicate, compensate, or even check on them," an official had told PTI.

"Look at Bose... He is under rehab, has missed the entire season so far, we are paying his salary, and yet the federation hasn't even called once to inquire about him."

