Tears and cheers in emotional farewell by Ancelotti and Modric at Real Madrid

MADRID — Real Madrid fans bid an emotional farewell to coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric — the club’s most decorated figures — in their La Liga finale on Saturday. HT Image

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is taking the Brazil job after winning 15 titles in his two stints with the club. The 39-year-old Modric is not returning after winning 28 titles in 13 seasons.

Ancelotti and Modric shed tears at a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 with a pair from Kylian Mbappé.

“When you win a Champions League, you don’t feel this kind of emotion, this is a very strong emotion,” Ancelotti said in a post-match ceremony. “I’m very happy and I leave very satisfied. It has been an honor and a pleasure to be part of this family and to enter the history of this club; this was the objective from day one and I have achieved it.”

Even club president Florentino Pérez cried during the ceremony.

The game stopped for a few minutes when Modric was substituted in the final minutes. Players from both sides gave a guard of honor for the veteran midfielder as he left the field.

“The moment that I didn't want to arrive has arrived,” Modric said. “But it's been a long journey, a wonderful journey."

Modric received a standing ovation and the crowd chanted his name.

Modric was the team captain on Saturday and hugged his teammates and then his wife and kids who waited by the sideline. He also hugged Toni Kroos, who left Madrid last season after they formed one of the greatest midfields in the club’s history.

A video was shown in the stadium with key moments by Modric. The midfielder will still play in the Club World Cup next month.

“It’s a very emotional day for me," Modric said. “In the end, where I cried the least was on the pitch. It was very difficult on the way to the stadium and when I entered the dressing room. There are no words to describe this tribute they have given me and I couldn’t even dream of it. I am very grateful and happy for everything that has happened to me in these almost thirteen years at Real Madrid.”

Modric helped Madrid win six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups. He is one of only five players to have won six European Cups.

The Croatia international made 591 appearances for Madrid — eighth on the club’s all-time list — and scored 43 goals. He had been playing fewer minutes in recent seasons under Ancelotti.

Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful seasons in this stint, which ended on a down note as the club lost the Spanish league title and was eliminated in the Champions League.

He also coached the club from 2013-15. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in more than 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups. The victory on Saturday gave Ancelotti 250 triumphs.

“It’s been a pleasure to coach this club,” he said. “It’s been unforgettable.”

Mbappé scored in the 38th and 83rd minutes to take his league-leading tally to 30, five more than Robert Lewandowski. He and Barcelona, the league champion, finish the season at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Madrid had already secured second place.

It was also a farewell for Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil, who is stepping down this summer after a mostly successful six-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Basque Country club.

Referee Mario Melero López also was appearing in his final match.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.