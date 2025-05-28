Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terry Bradshaw rips idea of Aaron Rodgers joining Steelers

Reuters |
May 28, 2025 09:08 AM IST

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-BRADSHAW-RODGERS

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw isn't rooting for his old team to land Aaron Rodgers, the biggest-name free agent QB on the market.

HT Image
HT Image

Rodgers and the Steelers reportedly have discussed a deal since the end of last season, but he remains on the market.

"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said in a radio interview on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, Ark. "What are you gonna do? Bring in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."

The Steelers' current quarterback corps consists of Mason Rudolph , sixth-round rookie draft choice Will Howard and Skylar Thompson .

Last year, Pittsburgh used Russell Wilson and Justin Fields , who are now with the New York Giants and New York Jets, respectively.

The Steelers' primary QB in 2022 and 2023 was Kenny Pickett, who produced 7-5 records as a starter in each of those seasons. Pittsburgh swapped him to the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024.

"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked him at . I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to , they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.

"Then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure."

Rodgers, 41, was a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player across his 18-season run with Green Bay, and he led the Packers to the Super Bowl title after the 2010 season. He moved to the Jets in 2023 and sustained a season-ending Achilles injury early in the opener. Rodgers returned to go 5-12 as a starter for the Jets last year.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Terry Bradshaw rips idea of Aaron Rodgers joining Steelers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On