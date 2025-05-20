Titans QBs Cam Ward, Will Levis splitting May reps

Guarding against making "September declarations" about their starting quarterback, the Tennessee Titans are splitting repetitions between incumbent No. 1 Will Levis and No. 1 pick Cam Ward. HT Image

"They've both handled it really well," coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday, praising Levis for his offseason work to date. "I've been pleased with their demeanor and approach. Will has done a really nice job getting better at the things he needs to get better at. Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself. ... They've both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to."

Callahan, in his second season as Tennessee's head coach, is far from making a decision about which player is best to lead the Titans into Denver for Week 1 of the regular season. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and take full advantage of their home field.

But Callahan said he won't begin thinking about Denver or his depth chart for several weeks. Levis and Ward are working side by side but their race to be the QB1 for the Titans has not started in Callahan's mind.

"Right now it's all evenly split. We're not competing right now," Callahan said. "It will change probably a little bit when we get to OTAs and there's some 7-on-7. They're really not going against anybody right now, so we're just rolling through it."

After finishing 3-14 in 2024, Callahan made it an offseason mantra to keep the team's focus small given the large improvement needed to challenge in the AFC South and beyond. He said it's premature to discuss Ward as a starter because of the ground he'll need to cover the next three months.

"There's so much work to be done between now and then, particularly for him," Callahan said. "I feel good about where he's at and the work we've put in."

