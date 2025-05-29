Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Whitecaps extend unbeaten run to 10 in scoreless draw with Minnesota United

AP |
May 29, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Whitecaps extend unbeaten run to 10 in scoreless draw with Minnesota United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver's Yohei Takaoka saved the only shot he faced in a scoreless duel with Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair on Wednesday night as the Whitecaps upped their unbeaten run to 10.

HT Image
HT Image

The Whitecaps have not lost in 15 straight matches through all competitions.

Vancouver heads to the biggest match in club history on Sunday against LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final in Mexico City.

Takaoka posted his seventh clean sheet of the season — one behind St. Clair, the league leader who finished with three saves.

The Whitecaps fall a point behind Philadelphia for first place in the Supporter's Shield race after the Union rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 on the road.

Vancouver is 4-0-3 on the road this season and that includes a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United. The Whitecaps' only loss was a 3-1 setback at home to the Chicago Fire on March 22. They've gone 5-0-5 during their run.

Minnesota United improves to 3-2-4 on the road and travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Vancouver will host the Sounders when it returns to MLS action on June 8.

The Whitecaps advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final at Mexico's Estadio Olímpico Universitario by eliminating three-time champion Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica followed by five-time champion CF Monterrey. Three-time champion Pumas UNAM was sent packing in the quarterfinals and MLS rival Inter Miami and Lionel Messi were ousted in the semifinals.

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Whitecaps extend unbeaten run to 10 in scoreless draw with Minnesota United
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On