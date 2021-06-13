Who is Goran Pandev? — scorer of North Macedonia's maiden goal in Euro 2020

When North Macedonia qualified for the finals of Euro 2020, most football fans all over the world started googling for the country. A young nation, it was formed in 1991 after the break up of the erstwhile Yugoslavia. North Macedonia has been quite the underachievers in football among the the countries that were formed out of Yugoslavia, with Croatia being the run-away success story.

After trying hard to make it to one of the top footballing tournaments for years, North Macedonia finally struck gold when they qualified for the Euro 2020. The tournament was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and North Macedonian fans were worried if their team would even get a chance to play their maiden international tournament.

EURO 2020: Austria vs North Macedonia - Highlights

But that dream turned into a reality on Sunday as the North Macedonia national team played their maiden match against Austria in Bucharest. The team though got off to a poor start as the Austria took the lead through Stefan Lainer in the 18th minute.

But North Macedonia struck back just ten minutes later as their talismanic striker and captain Goran Pandev scored with after a defensive mix-up by the Austrians. Pandev thus became North Macedonia's first goal scorer in a major footballing tournament.

It was poetic justice in many ways as the 37-year old has been the biggest name to have come out of the country in the sport. Pandev holds the record for most international goals for his country and it was his strike against Georgia that paved the way for North Macedonia's historic qualification for Euro 2020.

ALSO READ - Euro 2020: 'Stay strong' - Austria's Stefan Lainer dedicates his goal to Christian Eriksen - WATCH

Pandev has played for several top Italian clubs. He made a name for himself at Lazio before joining Inter Milan. At Inter, he was an important part of the treble-winning team that won Serie A, Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup.

He went on to play for Napoli where he won two Coppa Italia titles before switching over to Turkish club Galatasaray. He has been with Italian club Genoa for six seasons now.

It wasn't enough to help his team earn their maiden points as two late goals helped Austria win the match 3-1.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON