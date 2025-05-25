Years of learning from best to help Alonso at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso made what has long seemed an inevitable return to Real Madrid on Sunday, this time as their coach to help pick up the Spanish giants after a disappointing season without a major trophy. HT Image

The 43-year-old midfield maestro, who also played for giants Liverpool and Bayern Munich during a glittering career in which he also won two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain, takes over until 2028.

On top of hoovering up medals with three of Europe's top clubs, the midfielder picked up plenty of knowledge that has shaped his coaching philosophy.

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Vicente del Bosque are among the stellar array of coaches under whom Alonso played.

His shock departure from Madrid for Bayern in 2014 was largely motivated by the chance to witness Guardiola's methods first hand.

The influence of Guardiola's purist principles were evident in the eye-catching way Alonso's Leverkusen took Germany by storm. But he credits Madrid predecessor Ancelotti's supreme man-management as having the biggest impact on his coaching style.

"I've always tried to be close to them, to understand how and why they make decisions," Alonso told the BBC, speaking about his former managers.

"You learn from that but you need to build your own personality it's not a copy and paste thing, this manager's job.

"You need to build your own ideas and believe in them to be able to transmit that idea and that's what I'm trying to do."

A Champions League winner with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Alonso took his time before going into management after hanging up his boots in 2017 at 35.

He coached in the youth ranks at Real Madrid and Real Sociedad before the call came from Leverkusen in October 2022, with the club sitting second bottom of the Bundesliga.

They recovered to finish sixth and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, losing narrowly to Roma over two legs.

But few could have imagined the giant leap forward in Alonso's first full season in charge, bringing Bayern's 11-year reign as German champions to an end, and adding the German Cup.

Jurgen Klopp was the previous manager to dethrone the Bavarian giants, during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and Alonso was linked with replacing him at Anfield before he decided to stay and the Reds appointed Arne Slot.

"The dinosaurs if you want Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me we will not do it for the next 20 years," said Klopp.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is the standout in that department."

Guardiola is not surprised by Alonso's success, having seen his understanding of the game up close.

"Wow," Guardiola said when asked for a summary of Leverkusen's sensational title-winning season. "I was incredibly fortunate to have him two years. He was such an intelligent player.

"There are holding midfielders that ask you questions, they are curious, they ask about the game, you realise this guy ."

Whether Alonso can manage a dressing room full of star names and cope with the immense pressure and scrutiny at Madrid is to be discovered, but this day was one which he and many expected to come, so he should be prepared.

