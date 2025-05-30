Zico says Ancelotti just the man to take Brazil back to the top

Carlo Ancelotti's track record of getting the most out of Brazilian players makes him the best man to take the national team back to the top, football legend Zico told AFP. HT Image

The Italian Ancelotti has vowed to make five-time World Cup winners Brazil champions again next year after becoming the first non-Brazilian to coach the side in six decades.

He nurtured Brazilians such as Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, helping to turn the 24-year-old from a figure of fun because of his inconsistent end product into one of the Spanish league's biggest stars.

Zico is one of the best players ever to pull on Brazil's iconic yellow shirt and believes Ancelotti's understanding and experience make him the ideal man for the job.

"Ancelotti played with Brazilian players, he has been a champion coach with Brazilian players at several teams and he's always praised Brazilian players and put them in a position to help him," Zico told AFP in Japan, where the 72-year-old is an adviser to J. League club Kashima Antlers.

"He has a great understanding, he loves football and his approach to football is very much in line with Brazilian thinking.

"So I think he can be successful for this reason, he can help Brazilian players thrive with his knowledge, his ability and his expertise."

At 65, Ancelotti has five Champions League titles under his belt and has managed the cream of Europe's clubs including Juventus, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

He is taking the reins of a national team for the first time and becomes Brazil's first foreign-born manager since 1965.

Zico says Brazilian coaches are no longer in vogue around the world, pointing to declining numbers of his compatriots in former hotspots like Africa, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Zico, who has coached in several countries including Uzbekistan, Iraq and India, believes the Brazilian federation had little choice but to look overseas.

"Now is not a good time for Brazilian coaches, not just in Brazil but all over the world," he said.

"Now, when it comes to the Brazil team, if you're going to bring someone in, bring the best. As I see it, Brazil brought the best.

"For me he's the best, so I don't see anything to complain about."

Brazil have yet to clinch their place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and are currently fourth in the South American qualifying table.

Ancelotti is their fourth coach since Tite stepped down following the quarter-final loss to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Italian faces some tricky fixtures in World Cup qualifying, with games at Ecuador and Bolivia still to come.

But Zico believes Brazil can be one of the main contenders for the trophy if they avoid the unthinkable and book their place in the tournament.

"I think Brazil have a chance if Ancelotti manages to do a good job in the short time he has," he said.

"I think Brazil could become one of the contenders for the title. Why not? I don't see any team in the world today as favourites."

