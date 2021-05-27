'He'll probably play till 42': Former Australia spinner backs Ashwin to break Muralitharan's record of 800 Test wickets

Muttiah Muralitharan's world record of 800 Test wickets is a rare feat but not one that may last the test of time, reckons Brad Hogg. The former Australia wrist-spinner has backed veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin to surpass Muralitharan's record if he continues to pick up wickets at the current rate.

Hogg feels Ashwin, 34, can carry on for another eight years in Tests, very much capable of going past 600 Test wickets, and if things work in his favour, breaking Muralitharan's record is not something Hogg feels is impossible.

"I think he will probably play till 42 in Tests. I think his batting might drop off but he’ll be more lethal with the ball by the time passing by. I can see him pushing 600+ Test wickets at least. He might even break Muttiah Muralitharan’s record (of 800 Test wickets) as well," Hogg told Timesnownews.com.

Ashwin has played 78 Test matches for India in which he’s picked up 409 wickets at an average of 24.69. Currently, he is fourth in the list of India’s leading wicket-takers behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. Furthermore, Ashwin has grabbed 30 five-wicket hauls and seven ten-wicket haul in a match, making him one of the best spinners to ever play the game and arguably the greatest finger spinner of the modern era. One of the many reasons behind Ashwin’s success, Hogg reckons is how he has mastered the art of bowling all around the world.

"The reason why I think he’s so good because he is adaptable and his hunger of continuing to grow up as a cricketer. He also played county cricket to get used to England conditions and that’s how he has become so successful especially in recent years," Hogg added.