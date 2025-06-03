Canes' Jesper Fast announces retirement from professional hockey

Eleven-year NHL veteran Jesper Fast announced his retirement from professional hockey earlier today. HT Image

Fast, 33, played his final four seasons in Carolina and was a playoff hero for the Hurricanes in the spring of 2023. He sustained a neck injury in the final regular season game of the 2023-24 season vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets and did not compete in Carolina's recently-concluded campaign.

Fast was one of several prominent veteran players who did not dress for any games during the season due to injury. Torey Krug , T.J. Oshie and Tucker Poolman were also on long-term injured reserve in 2024-25.

Fast spent his first seven seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers and earned their alternate captain sweater from 2017-20.

"I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world," said Fast. "I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream."

The native of Nassjo, Sweden was an unheralded sixth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2010 , but surpassed a vast majority of more celebrated members of that draft class, currently ranking 24th with 94 goals and 248 points in 703 career games.

Fast debuted with the Rangers in October of the 2013-14 season, but did not record his first point until dishing out an assist in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals vs. Philadelphia.

He scored 55 goals and added 92 assists for the Rangers from 2013-20 and came up clutch in the playoffs, tallying three goals in both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 post-season.

Fast was a five-time recipient of the Rangers' Players' Player Award from 2015-2020.

He signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season. Fast played in all 82 games that season and produced career highs in goals , points and plus/minus . Canes' players tabbed him as the winner of the Steve Chiasson Award for that season. The award honors "the player who best exemplifies determination and dedication while proving to be an inspiration to his teammates through his performance and approach to the game."

In his final playoff appearances in 2023, Fast became just the fourth player in Carolina franchise history to produce multiple overtime winners in a single postseason. He scored in overtime in Game 2 of Carolina's first round series vs. the New York Islanders and found the net again in the series-clinching Game 5 of the Canes' second round victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Field Level Media

