Connor McDavid, Oilers comi ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-EDM/PREVIEW The host Toronto Maple Leafs must deal with a surging Connor McDavid and a new-look Edmonton Oilers team Saturday night.

McDavid had four assists and Zach Hyman scored three goals Thursday when the Oilers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 to complete a 3-1-1 homestand. Over his past four games, McDavid has five goals and seven assists.

McDavid's four-game point streak gives him 16 goals and an NHL-best 32 assists on the season.

"It's my job to be an impact player in the game and help move the needle for us to generate chances," McDavid said.

On Friday, the Oilers traded goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin.

"We've watched very closely, and we've been impressed with his performance over the course of his career," Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said.

In his career against Toronto, Jarry is 6-4-0 with an .897 save percentage.

Edmonton also obtained defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators for a 2027 third-round draft pick and recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from AHL affiliate Bakersfield.

The Oilers begin a five-game road trip against the Maple Leafs, who are 1-0-2 to open a five-game homestand after a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The nature of the defeat stung, however. Toronto led 2-0 in the second period and 2-1 going into the third before the Sharks tied it with 1:25 left in regulation with their goaltender removed for an extra attacker.

"Third period, we didn't come out and dictate how to play the game," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "We turned pucks over, we were passive, we didn't finish them off, in my opinion.

"I still think we're not where we need to be. We can be better. Third period, goalie out, we have an opportunity to get the puck out a couple times, we don't do it. It's things like that that cost us."

The Maple Leafs lost defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the third period with a lower-body injury. It may not be as serious as first thought, and he will try to skate Saturday.

Toronto's power play scored a goal for the first time in five games when William Nylander set up Auston Matthews.

Nylander, dropped to the third line, had two assists.

"It's the best game I've seen him play in a while," Berube said. "He was engaged."

As for McDavid, he likes being reunited on a line with Hyman and Ryan Nugent- Hopkins.

"It's a trio, a line, that I feel really comfortable with," he said. "It's nice to be back with those two."

"Of late, he's attacking," said Hyman, who has five goals in his past six games. "He just takes over games. He creates for himself, he creates for others. He's the best player in the world for a reason, because when he's on, and he's driving like he is, he is very, very hard to stop."

Even Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch feels McDavid, one of the best players in the world, has found another gear.

"I know he's been very dialed in and taking it to another level these last couple of weeks wanting to watch video, wanting to watch what the other team does, watching past shifts from previous games," Knoblauch said.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.