Deep player pool provides plenty of options for teams at NHL draft

In need of a playmaking center to potentially slide into the top six down the line? Michael Misa, Anton Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers sure fit the bill.

Desirous of a two-way defenseman who can lock down a top-four role in the coming years? Matthew Schaefer, Radim Mrtka, Kashawn Aitcheson and Jackson Smith could have what it takes to fill the void.

Need a physical wing, one who makes his presence known on both ends of the ice? Porter Martone, Victor Eklund and Lynden Lakovic appear to possess these qualities.

All of the 17- and 18-year-olds listed above should hear their names called during the first round that begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held on Saturday.

"In the first round, we won't pick centers just to pick centers," said Philadelphia Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr, whose team has the sixth pick. "It's going to be the available player who is highest on our list."

There are even a couple of rehabilitation projects who may persuade a general manager to extend an early hand.

Roger McQueen was limited to 17 games with Brandon of the Western Hockey League last season because of a lingering fracture in his lower back, but the skillful 6-foot-5, 197-pound center claims to be 100 percent healthy.

"From all the we've talked to, they've all said it's not something that continues," said McQueen, who posted 10 goals and 10 assists in his 17 games. "It's like breaking your arm. It's a healed bone."

James Hagens didn't sustain any injuries last season, but his stock took a dip after leaving the U.S. National Development Team to play for Boston College.

Once considered the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick, Hagens was overshadowed at Boston College while playing on the same line as former first-round picks Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault .

Nonetheless, he could be the first Boston College player drafted in the top five since defenseman Noah Hanifin went fifth overall to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.

"I've always found ways to come out on top," Hagens said. "I'm someone that will compete until the very last play."

There might even be a goalie or two taken in the first round, something that hasn't happened since 2021 when Sebastian Cossa went 15th overall to the Detroit Red Wings and Jesper Wallstedt went five picks later to the Minnesota Wild.

After getting passed up in the WHL Bantam draft two years ago, goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen exploded onto the scene with Prince George the past two seasons.

"It was something that motivated and helped me get to this point," Ravensbergen said of going undrafted. "It kind of opened my eyes to how hard you have to work in the summers."

Jack Ivankovic starred in goal for Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League last season but, unlike the 6-foot-5 Ravensbergen, Ivankovic stands just a tad under 6 feet.

"No matter how big you are, you've got to stop the puck," Ivankovic said. "The big thing for me is if I can see it, I can stop it."

Ivankovic isn't the only potential first-rounder who might be just a growth spurt away from becoming a dominant NHL player.

Jake O'Brien, a lanky center with Brantford of the OHL, hopes to add another 15 pounds to his 177-pound frame by the start of next season.

Cole Reschny of Victoria and Benjamin Kindel of Calgary each measure about 5-10, but they averaged 1.5 points per game as centers in the WHL last season.

Cameron Reid, a defenseman with Kitchener of the OHL, is expected to add to his 6-foot, 174-pound frame in the coming years as well.

"People get caught up in height, but if he keeps playing the way he is, more and more people are going to jump on his bandwagon," Kitchener general manager Mike McKenzie said at the NHL Scouting Combine in early June. "He's proven a lot of people wrong."

