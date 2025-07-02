Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

AP |
Jul 02, 2025 03:55 AM IST

Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

DETROIT — Alex Delvecchio, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who helped the Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup three times in the 1950s, has died. He was 93.

Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93
Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93

Delvecchio died at his home in Rochester, Michigan, according to a Red Wings spokesperson. A cause of death was not immediately available, though his family said in a statement released by the team that Delvecchio died peacefully Tuesday surrounded by loved ones.

“Alex was more than a hockey icon. He was a devoted husband, loving father, great grandfather, cherished friend and respected teammate to so many,” the family said. “While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness and heart were even greater than his knew achievements.”

Delvecchio spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings from 1951-73, recording 1,325 points in 1,671 regular-season and playoff games. Playing alongside “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, he was part of championship teams in 1952, ‘54 and ’55, won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct three times and was a two-time All-Star.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, Delvecchio decades later was named one of the 100 greatest players in league history. During the ‘70s he had multiple stints as Detroit’s general manager, head coach or both.

Delvecchio remains third in franchise history in games played behind Howe and Nicklas Lidstrom. His No. 10 hangs from the rafters as one of the storied organization's retired numbers.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Detroit Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio dies at 93
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On