Devils overcome early deficit, race past Ducks 4-1 ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-ANA/RECAP Stefan Noesen had a goal and Paul Cotter added the go-ahead score as the New Jersey Devils earned a 4-1 victory against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

Cody Glass and Connor Brown also scored goals, Juho Lammikko and Ondrej Palat had two assists each, and Jake Allen made 30 saves for the Devils, who had lost six of seven.

Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, and Lukas Dostal made 18 saves after being unavailable the previous nine games because of an upper-body injury.

Anaheim has lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak.

The Ducks didn't get their first shot on goal until 10:56 of the first, but then took a 1-0 lead at 13:18.

Glass tried to make a drop pass for Brown in the Anaheim zone, but Brown slipped and fell. Leo Carlsson recovered the puck for the Ducks and made an outlet pass to Terry for a breakaway and he scored for the third straight game.

New Jersey tied it 1-1 at 16:09 of the first.

Lammikko entered the Anaheim zone with speed and raced down the right side before taking the puck below the goal line and then centering a pass in front of the crease, where Noesen had position to fire the puck into the net.

The Devils moved ahead 2-1 at 5:52 of the second.

Colton White's point shot hit Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson in front of his net. Helleson tried to sweep the puck out of danger, but it went to Cotter at the side of the crease and he shot the puck into the open net.

Glass, who won 12 of 14 faceoffs, made it 3-1 at 17:04 of the second when he scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

Brown scored into an empty net with 2:00 left to make it 4-1.

New Jersey was without leading goal scorer Timo Meier because of a family matter.

The Devils also played without Simon Nemec, who was injured during practice on Friday. Nemec leads all New Jersey defensemen with 18 points .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.