Fighting India women lose again to Argentina in FIH Pro League, this time in shootout

London, A poor display in penalty shootout cost the Indian women's hockey team dearly as it lost 0-2 to Argentina after the Salima Tete-led side came back from two goals down in a FIH Pro League match here on Wednesday. HT Image

The Indians wasted chances galore to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat in the European leg of the league.

The Indian women went down 2-3 and 1-2 to Australia here before losing 1-4 against Argentina on Tuesday.

Agustina Gorzelany converted two penalty corners for Argentina, which was the difference between two sides initially as

India wasted as many as four set pieces and a couple of great chances in the first two quarters.

But Navneet Kaur reduced the margin in the 50th minute through a field effort to keep the contest alive, and then Deepika converted India's fifth penalty corner in the 56th minute to level the scores.

The shootout turned out to be a nightmare for India as Deepika, Rutuja, Lalresiami and Baljeet Kaur all missed their chances, while Argentina scored through Brisa Bruggesser and Sofia Cairo.

It was a fast-paced start to the match but both sides failed to make a clear cut circle penetration in the opening eight minutes with the play mostly concentrated in the midfield.

In the seventh minute the first circle penetration came from Argentina but Eugenia Trinchinetti's reverse hit just went past the face of Indian goal.

In the last five minutes of the first quarter, India displayed beautiful one-touch, skilful hockey to get into the Argentine circle on at least three occasions and created bright chances but the Las Leones defended bravely.

The Indians completely dominated the second quarter with innumerable circle penetrations but failed to get that decisive final touch.

India secured as many as three back-to-back penalty corners in the last five minutes of the second quarter, but failed to get past the resolute Argentine defence.

Minutes later, India paid the price for their poor penalty corner conversion rate when Argentina took the lead from their first set piece through Gorzelany, whose fierce flick beat Indian defence all ends up.

Argentina were on the backfoot for most part of the first two quarters but utilised the only real chance that came their way, unlike the Indians.

The goal seemed to have pumped up the Argentines as they looked bright after the change of ends.

But it was India who secured their fourth penalty corner in the 35th minute and Manisha's flick was saved on the goalline.

Two minutes later, Argentina rubbed salt on India's wound by converting their second penalty corner through Gorzelany to take a 2-0 lead. Soon India goalkeeper Savita made an excellent body save to keep out Victoria Granatto's reverse hit.

The Indians didn't lose hope despite Argentina attacking in numbers as they attempted one try after another and their efforts bore fruit in the 50th minute when Navneet scored from top of the circle.

Argentina secured their third penalty corner soon but this time Gorzelany failed to get past the Indian defence.

Of India's fifth penalty corner, Deepika scored to level with little over four minutes remaining.

Argentina pressed hard in the remaining minutes but the Indian defence stood tall to take the match into shootout.

The Indian women will next play Belgium in Antwerp on June 21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.