New Delhi, Former hockey greats believe India are clear favourites to win the upcoming men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, and secure qualification for next year’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. India are clear favourites to win Asia Cup hockey, say former greats

Reigning Olympic bronze medallists and the current No. 1 side in Asia, India last lifted the Asia Cup title in 2017 in Dhaka, beating Malaysia 2-1 in the final. At the previous edition in Jakarta in 2022, India had to settle for third place behind champions South Korea and Malaysia.

Ajitpal Singh, captain of India’s 1975 World Cup-winning side, described the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit as “undisputed” favourites but cautioned against complacency.

“We are undisputed favourites and sure-shot champions. There is no comparison with us, but obviously Korea, China, Japan and Malaysia have given us trouble in the past,” Ajitpal told PTI.

“There is no competition in Asia now with India in hockey. Earlier there was Pakistan, but they are finished. We should avail this chance and qualify for the World Cup, but the players need to be careful. They have to win to qualify,” he added.

Another former skipper and member of India’s 1980 Olympic gold medal-winning team, Zafar Iqbal, echoed Ajitpal’s views.

“There is no doubt that India are favourites to win the tournament unless we have a very bad day. We are the No. 1 side in Asia and with Pakistan not there, we should win the title and qualify for the World Cup,” he said at the trophy unveiling ceremony here on Monday.

“But having said that, we can’t be overconfident. There are tricky teams like Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia, who have beaten us in the past,” he added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday unveiled the glittering Asia Cup 2025 trophy here, marking the countdown to the tournament’s 12th edition, to be held from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The Rajgir edition will be historic as it marks the first time Bihar will host a major international hockey tournament, underscoring the state’s growing sporting stature.

Also present at the unveiling were three-time Olympic medallist Harbinder Singh and former player Ashok Dhyanchand, among others.

