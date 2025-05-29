Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian men's hockey team leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League

PTI |
May 29, 2025 10:43 AM IST

Indian men's hockey team leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League

Bengaluru, Eyeing fruitful outings against some of the top hockey nations, the Indian men’s team departed for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The European segment of the competition will take place at Amstelveen, the Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium between June 7 and June 22.

“This European leg is crucial for us as we face some of the world's best teams. We had a few mixed results in the Bhubaneswar Leg, but we are in a good position in the standings and we will build on this,” captain Harmanpreet Singh said ahead of the team’s departure here.

India are currently third in the standings with 15 points in the Pro League behind England and Belgium .

“Our focus is on securing maximum points and qualifying for the next year's World Cup through this tournament,” Harmanpreet added.

India will kick off their European leg with back-to-back matches against the Netherlands on June 7 and 9, followed by a double-header against Argentina on June 11 and 12 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

The team will then head to Antwerp to lock horns with Australia on June 14 and 15 before ending their campaign with two crucial matches against hosts Belgium on June 21 and 22.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh termed the European leg of the competition as a golden chance for the team to play against the “best in the world.”

“We have had a very productive training camp over the last few weeks . I am confident that the boys will deliver in Europe. The atmosphere in the squad is very positive, and everyone is pushing each other to perform at their best.

“These matches will be a great opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best in the world,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Indian men's hockey team leaves for European Leg of FIH Pro League
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On