Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian men''s hockey team suffers 3rd consecutive defeat in Pro League, lose 3-4 against Argentina

PTI |
Jun 11, 2025 08:43 PM IST

Indian men''s hockey team suffers 3rd consecutive defeat in Pro League, lose 3-4 against Argentina

Amstelveen , Sloppy defending cost the Indian men's hockey team dearly as it went down 3-4 to Argentina, slumping to its third consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

India had earlier lost 1-2 and 2-3 against Olympic champions Netherlands here.

On Wednesday, the Indian defence were caught off guard by the Los Leones as they scored through skipper Matias Rey , Lucas Martinez , Santiago Tarazona and Lucio Mendez to scure the win.

India's goals were scored by skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek .

After back-to-back defeats against Netherlands, the Indians started positively and had the better share of possession in the first quarter.

But it was Argentina who took the lead in the third minute through captain Matias Rey, courtesy an unforced error from Indian defender Amit Rohidas.

Trailing, India, however, pressed hard and dominated the remaining of the quarter and finally restored parity in the 12th minute when skipper Harmanpreet converted a penalty the team's first penalty corner as both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Argentina, however, were the better side on display in the second quarter and took the lead again two minutes into the quarter when Martinez scored from top of the circle, courtesy again a defensive error from Rohidas.

While the Indians used the ariel ball to perfection, unforced errors and sloppy defending proved to be their undoing.

Three minutes after the change of ends, India equalised through a penalty stroke conversion by Harmanpreet, his second goal of the day.

But India's joy was shortlived as 60 seconds later another defensive lapse cost the Harmanpreet-led side dearly when Tarazona pounced upon a mistake to hand his side the lead again.

Argentina secured their first penalty corner soon but India defended stoutly.

India pressed hard and secured their second penalty corner in the 39th minute but failed to utilise the chance.

In the 42nd minute, Abhishek equalised for India, scoring from a rebound after Jarmanpreet Singh's initial shot from top of the circle was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Satiago.

But it was heartbreak for India 18 seconds into the final quarter when Mendez scored to hand his side the decisive lead, courtesy another defensive lapse from the Indian backline.

India had another chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 55th minute but wasted the opportunity.

With three-and-a-half-minutes remaining and trailing by a goal, India withdrew their goalkeeper for an extra field player but that move didn't yield any result.

India will again play Argentina in a return leg match here on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Indian men''s hockey team suffers 3rd consecutive defeat in Pro League, lose 3-4 against Argentina
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On