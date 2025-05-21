Nazar rallies US past Czechs to play Finland at quarters at ice hockey worlds, Canada tops Sweden

STOCKHOLM — Frank Nazar scored twice to help the United States rally for a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic and hand the titleholder its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday. HT Image

The victory lifted the Americans to second place in Group B in Herning, Denmark. Switzerland won the group, with the Czechs finishing third and Denmark fourth.

Tuesday’s results determined the pairings for the quarterfinals on Thursday: Canada vs. Denmark, the United States vs. Finland, Sweden vs. Czech Republic and Switzerland vs. Austria.

“I loved our effort and how we played to our identity,” U.S. head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Give our power play credit too. Overall, great team effort and a good step forward as we continue to build.”

Nazar deflected a shot into the net to tie the game at 2-2 1:35 into the final period on a power play. He scored again on another power play for the 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward's sixth goal at the tournament.

Logan Cooley roofed a shot from close range to make it 4-2 with 6:31 to go and Andrew Peeke finished it off with a goal into an empty net.

Josh Doan gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 9:25 into the game on a rebound with a backhand between the pads of goalie Karel Vejmelka.

The U.S. dominated the first period, outshooting its opponent 23-8. The Czechs came back in the second, as David Pastrnak tied the game on a breakway 41 seconds into the period by beating his Boston Bruins teammate Swayman for his sixth goal at the tournament.

Pastrnak then set up Martin Necas in the left circle to one-time a shot that put the Czechs 2-1 up 8:33 into the middle period.

In Stockholm, Canada completed the preliminary stage with a 5-3 victory over Sweden to rebound from Monday’s 2-1 loss to Finland. Canada topped Group A with 19 points, with Sweden one point behind and Finland another two points back.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim was in front of the goal to put Canada ahead 18 seconds into the game, the second fastest goal at the tournament. Elias Lindholm scored the equalizer 3:29 later with a shorthanded goal on a breakaway with his seventh goal.

Tyson Foerster beat goalie Jacob Markstrom to restore Canadas lead and Ryan O'Reilly made it 3-1 against a team that had only conceded three goals in total in its six previous games at the worlds.

The Swedish team used a 5-on-3 power play to reduce the deficit through Marcus Johansson 3:02 into the middle period, but Macklin Celebrini collected a through pass from captain Sidney Crosby to restore a two-goal advantage on a breakaway midway through the frame.

Travis Konecny was on his knees when he set up MacKinnon for the fifth 4:11 into the final period — one of his three assists in the game.

The Swedes pulled Markstrom with 4:12 to go and Rasmus Andersson pulled one goal back.

Earlier, Austria reached the playoffs for the first time in 31 years after it defeated Latvia 6-1 and became the fourth and final team to advance to the quarterfinals from Group A.

Finland defeated Slovakia 2-1.

Switzerland beat Kazakhstan 4-1.

Kazakhstan was relegated after five years in the top division.

Denmark prevailed 2-1 over Germany after a penalty shootout to become the fourth and final team from Group B to advance.

