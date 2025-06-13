Oilers make changes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Two consecutive losses to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final prompted the Edmonton Oilers to make a series of changes for Game 4 on Thursday night. HT Image

In at forward is Jeff Skinner, replacing Viktor Arvidsson, and on defense Troy Stecher took John Klingberg's place after some rough performances so far in the series.

“Felt that we could use the change, have those guys come in, give us a boost,” coach Kris Knoblauch said after his team's morning skate. “We’ve seen it throughout the playoffs where we’ve made alterations to our lineup and it’s benefited us.”

Skinner is playing just his third playoff game after playing an NHL-record 1,078 in the regular season before getting into the postseason. Fittingly, it came with Taylor Swift in attendance many years after Skinner memorably gave her a No. 53 Carolina Hurricanes jersey with his name on it.

Stecher, paired with Darnell Nurse, is also making his debut in the final after playing a handful of games earlier on this run when Mattias Ekholm was out injured.

“I play a simple and steady game," Stecher said. “I don’t do anything great, I don’t make a lot of mistakes, and I feel like they know what to expect out of me every night.”

Knoblauch also moved Connor Brown to Edmonton’s top line on the right side of center Connor McDavid and left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with veteran Corey Perry getting bumped down to the fourth line.

“A guy that’s playing really well, skates well, good with the puck, confident guy that can play up and down your lineup," McDavid said. "Looking forward to it."

Stuart Skinner remains the Oilers’ starting goaltender after getting pulled from their Game 3 loss. Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots but did not think he would lose the net to journeyman backup Calvin Pickard.

“I don’t really see too much reason to panic quite, quite yet,” Skinner said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to come back. Obviously we lost two in a row, and I’m good in these situations. I know how to bounce back.”

Nugent-Hopkins skated Thursday morning after not practicing earlier in the week because of an undisclosed injury. He said he was feeling good.

Florida is 5 of 17 on the power play, and it's not just the first unit coming through. The second power play with forwards Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues and defenseman Nate Schmidt running the point has been producing.

During this playoff run, that group has scored four times in just over 10 minutes of ice time.

“We’re building a lot of chemistry playing together,” Verhaeghe said. “We have so many great players on the unit. Both units have been pretty good. I mean, we just want to move the puck right and get pucks to the net.”

Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling turns 29 on Thursday. The smooth-skating Swede has quietly been one of the team's best players during these three consecutive trips to the final.

“Unbelievable player: He’s so fit, so strong, and he can skate like the wind and has such a good stick,” Verhaeghe said. “I wouldn’t want to play against him. He’s so good defensively and closes his gap so quick that he doesn’t allow you to have any space out there. You get the puck, your head is up, and he’s on you. He’s so elite at that. So good for our team.”

NHL playoffs: /hub/stanley-cup and /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.