Panthers’ confidence teet ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-CBJ/PREVIEW It's unusual to hear that the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion is lacking in belief.

But that's currently the situation for the Florida Panthers, who have lost four consecutive games and their last five at home.

The Panthers, who fell 2-1 in overtime to visiting Nashville on Thursday night, will try to get back on the winning track Saturday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Sunrise, Fla.

"Our group maybe is lacking a bit of confidence," Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola said. "The puck is not going in right now. I don't know if that's puck luck or lack of confidence."

It doesn't help that the Panthers have seven players out due to injuries, most notably two of their biggest stars, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. Barkov is perhaps the best two-way center in the NHL, and Tkachuk does it all, from scoring goals to dishing passes and irritating opponents with his edgy style of play.

Without those guys, the Panthers are relying on Brad Marchand, who leads the team in goals and points ; Sam Reinhart, who has 14 goals and 24 points; and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 10-8-1 with an .886 save percentage.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who made all the right moves the past two years, is now trying to find the key to unlock his injury-diminished squad.

Confidence, Maurice said, will only come with wins.

"You are not going to be confident," Maurice said of his team's current predicament. "It is an impossible thing to be given. It has to be earned."

Meanwhile, Columbus, which is 5-0-3 in its past eight home games, is just 7-6-2 on the road this season.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a wild 6-5 shootout win over visiting Detroit on Thursday.

"That was a lot of fun," said Columbus center Adam Fantilli, who sent the game to overtime with his goal that made it 5-5 with 1:31 left in regulation. "Playing from behind is not what you want, but it makes for fun hockey when you come back."

The Blue Jackets are led by Zach Werenski, who tops the team in assists and points .

Werenski, 28, produced career highs in goals and points last season and finished in second place in the voting for the Norris Trophy, given to the league's top defenseman.

The Blue Jackets have won two straight games, and both came with Elvis Merzlikins in net, even though he allowed a total of eight goals. For the season, Merzlikins is 6-5-0 with an .891 save percentage.

Goaltending partner Jet Greaves is 7-4-5 with a .901 save percentage. A roster spot opened for Greaves when Columbus dealt backup goalie Daniil Tarasov to Florida in the summer.

Among Columbus' forwards, the players to watch include Fantilli, who leads the team with 11 goals, and Kirill Marchenko, who has nine goals and 14 assists. Fantilli and Marchenko each had 31 goals last season to tie for the team high.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.