Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panthers have chance to join list of franchises with 3 consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances

AP |
May 26, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Panthers have chance to join list of franchises with 3 consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances

SUNRISE, Fla. — Only eight franchises in NHL history have reached the Stanley Cup Final in three or more consecutive seasons.

HT Image
HT Image

There's Montreal, Toronto and Detroit, franchises that all have three separate streaks of doing so. And five other franchises — Edmonton, the New York Islanders, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tampa Bay — have had such a streak once.

The Florida Panthers have a chance to join that club.

The Panthers are one win away from a third consecutive trip to the title round and can get there as early as Monday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Florida — the defending Stanley Cup champion — leads the series 3-0.

It would be the latest accomplishment in what has been an incredible turnaround for the Panthers, who were once a moribund franchise and now are a hockey power. Florida went to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 and didn't win another playoff series until 2022, missing the playoffs entirely 18 times in that span.

But in the last four years, Florida has more wins than any other team in the NHL — 243 and counting going into Monday night. The team won the Presidents' Trophy for finishing with the league's best regular season record in 2021-22, then hired Paul Maurice as coach going into the following season. The Panthers went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 and lost to Vegas in five games, then returned last season and beat Edmonton in seven games for the franchise's first title.

NHL playoffs: /hub/stanley-cup and /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Panthers have chance to join list of franchises with 3 consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On