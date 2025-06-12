Report: Rangers' Chris Kreider signs off on trade to Ducks

Chris Kreider agreed to waive his no-trade clause in a deal that, once finalized, will send the longest-tenured member of the Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, the New York Post reported. HT Image

Kreider, who first suited up for the Rangers in the 2012 NHL playoffs, gave the OK on the reported deal Thursday morning. The Ducks were on the forward's 15-team no-trade list.

Multiple media reports said the Rangers will receive forward Carey Terrance and a mid-round draft pick from the Ducks for Kreider and another mid-round pick. Anaheim also will take on all of Kreider's $6.5 million cap hit over each of the next two seasons.

Kreider, 34, is entering the sixth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract. The Massachusetts native is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2027.

Kreider and then-Rangers captain Jacob Trouba were made available on the trade market earlier this season following a league-wide memo from New York general manager Chris Drury. The Ducks then acquired Trouba on Dec. 6 for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kreider recorded just 30 points in 68 games this season while nursing both back spasms and an illness.

Earlier, he discussed his desire to stay in New York.

"I mean, this is home for me," Kreider said in late April, per the New York Post. "This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I've developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent so much time in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be and this is the group I want to help in whatever fashion and win hockey games."

The franchise's third all-time leading goal scorer , Kreider also has 256 assists for 582 points in 883 career games since the Rangers selected him with the 19th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Terrance, 20, was selected by the Ducks in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He recorded 39 points in 45 games this past season with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

Field Level Media

