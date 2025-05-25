Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Sweden beats Denmark 6-2 to take bronze at ice hockey worlds

AP
May 25, 2025 09:54 PM IST

STOCKHOLM — Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark.

With a star-studded team of NHL players, Sweden was hoping to end a drought dating back to 2018 at a tournament jointly staged in the Swedish capital and the Danish city of Herning.

Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the hosts while Denmark got the goals from Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Despite the loss, it was a tournament to remember for Denmark.

The Danes opened the competition with three straight losses and squeezed into the quarterfinals by prevailing over Germany 2-1 in a shootout in the final group stage game.

Then the team made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time by stunning a Canada team led by Sidney Crosby 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

It was Denmark's second win over Canada after also winning 3-2 at the 2022 worlds.

Switzerland proved too strong for the Danes in the semis, routing them 7-0.

Denmark added to the successes of less-accomplished hockey nations in the 2023 edition of the tournament when Germany took silver for its first medal since 1953 and Latvia won bronze for its first top-three finish.

The United States and Switzerland meet in the gold medal game later Sunday.

