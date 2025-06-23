Two-time Olympic medallist hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay calls time on international career

New Delhi, Veteran Indian hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay has called time on his illustrious international career, drawing curtains on over a decade-long journey that saw him be a part of the teams that won bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games. HT Image

From making his debut at the 2014 World Cup to standing tall on the Olympic podium twice, Lalit's career is a time-line of some of Indian hockey's biggest milestones in the modern era.

He was a crucial part of the squad that scripted history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping India clinch a long-awaited bronze medal, and repeated the feat at the Paris Games in 2024, reinforcing his reputation as a big-match player.

"This journey began in a small village, with limited resources but limitless dreams," Lalit announced his decision through a heartfelt social media post shortly after India's final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium on Sunday.

"From facing a sting operation to standing on the Olympic podium — not once, but twice it's been a path full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable pride," Lalit posted.

"Becoming an Olympian from my city after 26 years is something I’ll always carry with honor and gratitude," he added.

A natural play-maker with an uncanny knack for scoring goals, Lalit played 183 matches for India at the senior level, scoring 67 goals.

Over the years, he became a trusted name in India's forward line, known for his versatility, on-field intelligence, and calm demeanour in high-pressure situations.

The 31-year-old's final appearance in the Indian jersey came against Australia on June 15.

Reflecting on Lalit's contribution, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "Lalit has been one of the most graceful and dedicated forwards of his generation. Whether it was a crucial Olympic match or a league game, he always wore the Indian jersey with pride and played with heart.

"His journey from the narrow lanes of Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium twice is nothing short of inspirational. We thank him for his selfless service to Indian hockey and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life."

Beyond the Olympics, Lalit was instrumental in India’s victories at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup where he netted four goals and multiple other podium finishes. His medal-laden career includes a bronze at the 2017 Hockey World League Final 2017, silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

He was also a part of the squads that finished third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 and won gold at the 2022 Asian Games.

In recognition of his contributions to Indian hockey, Lalit was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

