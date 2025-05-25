US beats Sweden 6-2 to set the final against Switzerland at ice hockey worlds

STOCKHOLM — The United States beat Sweden 6-2 to advance to the final of the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. HT Image

In Sunday's final, the U.S. will play Switzerland. The Swiss blanked Denmark 7-0 to reach the gold medal game for the second straight year.

Switzerland shut out the U.S. 3-0 in the group stage, the Americans' only defeat.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots against Sweden and the U.S. remained on course to win the worlds for the first time since 1933.

The Americans were also formally awarded the title in 1960 and 1980 when they won the Olympic tournaments and the worlds did not take place.

By reaching the final, the U.S. achieved its best result since the 1950 silver medal.

“It’s a good feeling,” captain Clayton Keller said. “There’s one more game to win. We’re going to focus on tomorrow.”

The U.S. jumped to 2-0 in the opening period, outshooting the Swedes 13-3.

Brady Skjei scored 6:52 in with a shot from the blue line that went through heavy traffic in front of goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Cutter Gauthier doubled the advantage with 2:47 remaining, picking up the puck after a shot by Shane Pinto was blocked and directed it into the net between Makstrom's pads.

Gauthier was born in Skelleftea, Sweden, in 2004 when his father, a goaltender, played for a local team.

Conor Garland added the third with 8:53 to go in the second, knocking in a rebound. Mikey Eyssimont made it 4-0 on a 4-on-2 rush from the right circle.

Samuel Ersson replaced Markstrom in the Swedish net at the start of the final period.

William Nylander scored the first for Sweden 6:32 into the the third period, and Elias Lindholm scored another 41 seconds later to give Sweden some hope at 4-2.

But defenseman Jackson LaCombe beat Ersson for the fifth with 8:51 to go. Shane Pinto finished it off into an empty net to complete a three-point game after assisting on the opening two goals.

“Every single guy contributed and I couldn’t be more proud of our group,” U.S. coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Sweden has to settle for the bronze medal game for the second straight worlds.

Switzerland has never won the worlds.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and Ken Jager added one in the first period for Switzerland to take command against Sweden. Denis Malgin added the fourth in the middle period and Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat and Tyler Moy completed the rout in the third.

Switzerland goalie Leonardo Genoni made 17 saves for a second straight shutout.

Denmark, which eliminated Canada 2-1 in the quarterfinals, will face Sweden for bronze. Denmark has never medaled at the worlds.

sports: /sports

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.