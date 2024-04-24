Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Capitals for 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK — Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers held on to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. HT Image

Jack Roslovic and K'Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, and Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

New York, seeking its first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, has won four straight and 12 of its last 15 games. The Rangers, third on the power play during the season, were 2 for 6 with the advantage and scored a short-handed goal.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who had won four of five to close the season and take the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Charlie Lindgren finished with 23 saves.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday at Washington.

Washington star left wing Alex Ovechkin had two shots on goal after the 38-year-old was held without one in Game 1.

With New York leading 4-2, there was some pushing and shoving 6 1/2 minutes into the third period after the Rangers' Artemi Panarin knocked T.J. Oshie off the puck with a hard hit. The play was reviewed for a major penalty, but none was called. McMichael was instead given a minor for roughing while WiIson skated near the Rangers' bench and had words with rookie sensation Matt Rempe.

Oshie left the ice for the dressing room, but returned with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Wilson pulled the Capitals within one with their second power-play goal of the night as he deflected a shot in the air by Hendrix Lapierre past Shesterkin with 8:15 remaining.

The Capitals pulled Lindgren for an extra skater with with 2:48 to go and had several chances, but couldn't get the equalizer.

The Capitals trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes and tied the score with a power-play goal about 30 seconds after Rempe was sent off for roughing. Strome got a pass in front from Wilson and deflected it past Shesterkin at 4:14 of the second for his first career postseason goal. It was the Capitals' first goal with the man advantage in 17 chances against the Rangers this year.

With a Rangers power play winding down, Roslovic fired a shot from the right circle over Lindgren's blocker and left shoulder for a 3-2 lead with 7:34 remaining in the middle period.

New York pushed the lead to 4-2 with a short-handed goal with 3:08 left in the second. After a turnover by the Capitals, Zibanejad — working a give-and-go with Kreider on a rush — saw Miller trailing down the middle and sent a pass back to the defenseman, who fired it past Lindgren.

The Capitals came into the game focused on getting more shots on goal. They did that at the start, getting five in the first 2 1/2 minutes. However, they managed just two more the rest of the first period.

McMichael got the Capitals on the scoreboard first at 5:09. Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren knocked the puck away from T.J. Oshie, but it went right to McMichael who quickly put it past Shesterkin from the left side. It was McMichael's first career playoff goal and Dylan McIlrath got an assist for his career playoff point.

Trocheck tied it for the Rangers at 7:56 on their third shot on goal. After a draw in the right circle, Trocheck deflected a feed from Gustafsson.

With the Rangers on their second power play, Zibanejad fired a shot that went off the glove of Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev and over Lindgren's glove with 5:32 remaining in the first. It was Zibanejad's 17th goal in 60 career playoff games.

