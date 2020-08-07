‘I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL’: India leg-spinner opens up on his future

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:11 IST

He may be the IPL’s second all-time leading wicket-taker, holding the record for the most hat-tricks in the history of the tournament but Amit Mishra hasn’t given up hope to one day play for India again. Mishra last played for India in a T20 against England in January 2017 and even though he continues to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals, the leg-spinner is hopeful of making an India comeback.

“Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback,” Mishra told cricket.com.

It’s been more than three years since he last wore an India jersey, and while it is easy to get bogged down being out of contention for so long, Mishra admits he’s found a way to stay positive in the times of setbacks. The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are generally India’s first two picks in limited-overs setup, and considering how even the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have slipped down the pecking order, Mishra’s road to India comeback is a stiff one.

“I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills,” the leg-spinner said.

“I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don’t see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away.”

At 37, Mishra admits the thought of retirement has crossed his mind but believes he still can be of value to Indian cricket. Not the most agile on the field, Mishra over the years has worked on his fitness and the upcoming IPL 2020 could be Mishra’s last chance to be back with the national team.

“Age should not be a criterion to judge your performance. One should always see whether a player is fit or not. I think players like Yuvraj Singh or Harbhajan Singh or Virender Sehwag should have been spoken to on what they were thinking about their future,” Mishra said.

“You don’t doubt their ability or passion. They also work hard. But I think if they are lacking in anything say fitness, then they must be told what is required or what is expected of them. If properly communicated, the players will not feel bad.”