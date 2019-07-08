India bookmakers’ favourites to win ICC World Cup

London India have emerged as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the ICC World Cup after an incredible run of form propelled them into the semi-finals with seven victories from nine outings.

In the round-robin stage, two-time champions India’s match against New Zealand was a washout, while their sole defeat came at the hands of hosts England.

India will take on New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday while five-time winners and holders Australia clash with old rivals England at Birmingham on Thursday.

Leading online betting websites such as Ladbrokes and Betway predicted the Indian team to enter the July 14 final and win the showpiece at the hallowed Lord’s.

Ladbrokes pegged the odds of an outright win by India at 13/8, followed by England (15/8), Australia (11/4) and rank outsiders New Zealand (8/1).

Betway also favoured India to be champions for the third time and placed the odds at 2.8, followed by England (3), Australia (3.8) and New Zealand (9.5).

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 17:03 IST