India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Birmingham weather updates and Edgbaston pitch report

India will face Bangladesh in an all-important ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Edgbaston Birmingham on Tuesday. Virat Kohli’s side, which suffered their first defeat of the tournament, in the same ground against England on Sunday, will look to shrug off the defeat and confirm their spot in the semi-final by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday. It will be easier said than done as Bangladesh will come hard at India to stay alive in the tournament. Mashrafe Mortaza’s men need to win their remaining two matches to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Weather updates of Birmingham

Just like Sunday, Tuesday too promises to be bright and sunny with scattering clouds providing some respite in between. The rain has left for good, making it ideal conditions to play cricket. The temperature is likely to be around 14-20 degree Celcius, it may come down slightly towards the evening.

Pitch conditions

The Indian vs Bangladesh match will be played on the same pitch where England defeated India on Sunday. So it is certain that it will play a lot slower and it might even turn out to be two-paced, expect a lot of cutters and slowers from the fast bowlers. The finger spinners are expected to come into play more than the wrist spinners, which might prompt India to pick Ravindra Jadeja.

The short 59-meter boundary which was heavily criticised by India captain Virat Kohli will once again be a topic of discussion as both Bangladesh and India have a few spinning options.

Edgbaston, Brimingham Insights (ODIs)

Highest team total: 408/9 by England vs New Zealand, 9 Jun 2015

Highest individual score: 171* by GM Turner (NZ) vs East Africa in 1975

Best bowling figures: 6/52 by Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs New Zealand, 2017

Biggest partnership: 256 by JJ Roy, AD Hales (ENG) for the 1st wicket vs Sri Lanka, 2016.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:15 IST