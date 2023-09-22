Iowa state Aalumnus Brock Purdy's cleats find a home in the pro football Hall of Fame

Brock Purdy, a former Iowa State football star, has made history as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. His cleats from the Week 1 game this season are now displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Purdy achieved a historic milestone in the NFL by securing victories in his first six regular-season starts, a record-breaking feat for quarterbacks. During this impressive run, he also became the first quarterback to consistently throw a minimum of two touchdown passes in each of his initial six regular-season games.

His jersey from last year, when he was the first quarterback to win his first three career starts, is also at the museum.

“From Mr. Irrelevant to Hall of Fame relevant,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on social media. A game ball is also part of the exhibit.

Purdy was the last pick in last year’s draft, earning him the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant”. He surprised everyone by rising from third-string to first-string and winning seven straight games as the starter. Despite sustaining an elbow injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, he made a swift recovery and was back in action for the opening game of this year's season.

The 49ers have started this season with two wins, including a road win against the Los Angeles Rams last week. They will play against the New York Giants at home on Thursday night (The game will be exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime Video).

Purdy also had a happy moment off the field during the NFL offseason when he proposed to his girlfriend Jenna Brandt in early July. Brandt is a former collegiate volleyball player at Iowa State and UNI in Cedar Falls.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!” Purdy wrote on Instagram, sharing some photos of their engagement.