Lugo gets 5th win in 7 starts, Massey adds 3-run HR as Royals beat Blue Jays 6-1

Thursday, May 02, 2024
AP
May 02, 2024 03:11 AM IST

TORONTO — Seth Lugo pitched seven strong innings to win for the fifth time in seven starts, Michael Massey hit a three-run home run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday.

Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, scored once and also drove in a run as the Royals won for the fifth time in seven meetings with Toronto.

Witt also turned in a highlight defensive play, making a sliding stop and throwing from one knee to retire Bo Bichette for the final out of the sixth inning.

Salvador Perez had an RBI single and extended his career-best streak of reaching base safely to 21 games. His 27 RBIs lead the American League.

Massey homered off right-hander Nate Pearson in the eighth, his second in two games. He finished with four RBIs.

Lugo allowed just one hit, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s single in the first, until Toronto catcher Danny Jansen homered with two outs in the seventh. The solo blast was Jansen’s third of the season.

Lugo walked two and struck out eight. He lowered his ERA to 1.60.

Chris Stratton worked the eighth and Nick Anderson finished.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt didn’t allow a hit through five innings, but had his outing unravel after Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel doubled to begin the sixth.

Maikel Garcia sacrificed Isbel to third and Witt followed with a tiebreaking single through the drawn-in infield.

Vinnie Pasquantino doubled, advancing Witt to third, and Perez made it 2-0 with another base hit through the infield. Massey’s RBI groundout capped the inning.

Bassitt lost his third straight start, allowing three runs and four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Royals used replay review to confirm that Perez was hit by a two-out pitch in the fourth inning. Massey struck out to end the frame.

Perez started at catcher for Kansas City. He was scratched from Monday’s start behind the plate but came on as a pinch hitter. Perez started at first base Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer is scheduled to start Friday as Kansas City hosts Texas. RHP Michael Lorenzen goes for the Rangers.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi is expected to start Friday as Toronto visits Washington for a three-game series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

