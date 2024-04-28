 Matt Vierling's 3-run homer highlights 5-run outburst in 7th inning as Tigers beat Royals 6-5 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Matt Vierling's 3-run homer highlights 5-run outburst in 7th inning as Tigers beat Royals 6-5

AP |
Apr 28, 2024 06:35 AM IST

Matt Vierling's 3-run homer highlights 5-run outburst in 7th inning as Tigers beat Royals 6-5

DETROIT — Matt Vierling hit a three-run homer to highlight Detroit's five-run seventh inning and the Tigers beat Kansas City 6-5 Saturday night, ending the Royals' four-game winning streak.

HT Image
HT Image

Trailing 3-1, Detroit rallied against Chris Stratton in the seventh. After Jake Rogers walked, Riley Greene and Mark Canha singled, driving in Rogers.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Wenceel Perez flew out to the wall in right, allowing Greene to take third, and Kerry Carpenter tied the game with a base hit. After Spencer Torkelson popped out, Vierling lined Stratton's 1-2 sinker over the left-field fence to put the Tigers up 6-3.

The Royals scored twice in the ninth off Tigers closer Jason Foley, but Vinnie Pasquatino flew out to deep center to end the game.

The Tigers won despite four infield errors, two by Javier Báez.

Alex Faedo got the win with two innings of relief of starter Casey Mize, who allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Royals starter Brady Singer allowed one run in five innings.

The Royals only needed four batters to take a two-run lead. Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. started the game with singles, with Garcia moving to third. After Witt stole second, Pasquatino made it 1-0 with a RBI groundout, and Salvador Perez followed with an RBI single. The base hit extended Perez's on-base streak to 17 games, matching his career high.

Kansas City made it 3-0 in the second with a pair of errors setting up Garcia's RBI single.

The Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the inning, and could have had more. Colt Keith walked and scored on Zach McKinstry's triple, but Singer got Báez and Rogers to ground out before striking out Greene to strand the runner.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the weekend series on Sunday with Tigers' ace LHP Tarik Skubal facing RHP Michael Wacha .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest WPL Schedule 2024 and Live score along with WPL Points Table, IPL Schedule and WTC related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Matt Vierling's 3-run homer highlights 5-run outburst in 7th inning as Tigers beat Royals 6-5
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On