Montgomery throws 7 solid innings and Diamondbacks hold off Reds 4-3. Cincy's skid now 7 games.

CINCINNATI — Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs through seven innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night, extending the Reds skid to a season-high seven straight.

The Diamondbacks won their third in a row and got another solid outing from a starting pitcher. Montgomery scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked two. On Tuesday night, Zac Gallen threw six shutout innings as the Diamondbacks took the first game of the series.

Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Pavin Smith also drove in runs for Arizona.

Graham Ashcraft allowed three runs and six hits through five innings, striking out two and walking three.

Ashcraft exited with two runners on and no outs in the sixth and the score tied at 2. Moreno singled home the go-ahead run before reliever Fernando Cruz worked out of the jam.

Suárez gave the Diamondbacks some breathing room with a two-out homer to center off Lucas Sims in the eighth.

TJ Friedl's single in the ninth cut Arizona's lead to 4-3. With one out and two runners on, reliever Joe Mantiply struck out pinch-hitter Will Benson and induced a fly ball to right from Jonathan India to seal it and earn his first save.

Stuart Fairchild and Jeimer Candelario also had RBIs for Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Put IB Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day disabled list. Mike Ford, a 31-year-old journeyman first baseman, was signed to a one-year major league contract to take his spot on the roster. ... Put LHP Bandon Williamson on the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will go for a sweep when they send right-hander Slade Cecconi against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene on Thursday afternoon.

